‘My husband kept late nights, exposed me, our children to armed robbers attack’

A woman, Aduke, has dragged her husband, Akinade, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it put an end to the relationship between her and her husband, Akinade on the account of irresponsibility, battery and threat to her life by the latter.

Aduke explained that Akinade constantly shirked his responsibility towards her and their children and left them to starve.

She accused her husband of infidelity, which, according to her, made him sleep outside home on many occasions.

She added that he once exposed them to armed robbers’ attack after she and their children went to bed and left the door to their apartment unlocked for his entry in case he came home that night.

Aduke further stated that Akinade always beat her anytime she complained of his irresponsible act.

She added that he has now taken to threatening her.

Aduke thus prayed for divorce, custody of their children, and an order restraining him from threatening and interfering with her private life.

Akinade denied all that Aduke said and refused that his wife had custody of their children.

Aduke, in his testimony, said, “My husband and I never held a marriage ceremony, and he did not pay my bride price.

“We met, and I moved in with him.

“My husband from the outset of our marriage had proved irresponsible.

“He never cared for my welfare and that of our children.

“I work round the clock to feed him and our children.

“My husband always complains of a paucity of fund, but he would lavish money on her lovers.

“He hardly sleeps at home but prefers to sleep at his lovers’ place.

“We always leave the door to our apartment unlock at night when we go to bed because his movement is unpredictable.

“My children and I were visited by armed robbers on one of these days and went away with our belongings.

“My husband beats me any time I complain of his indecent lifestyle.

“I pray this honourable court to end our union and grant me custody of our children.

“I also plead that the court mandate my husband to be responsible for our children’s upkeep, giving preference to their feeding, education and health care.

I further request an order restricting him from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the case for further hearing.

READ ALSO: My husband starved, beat me, took our female children from my custody, woman tells court