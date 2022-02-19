‘My husband is violent, accuses me of infidelity’

A Jos Upper Area Court 3, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau State, has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a woman, Pateince Sunday and her husband, Danjuma Musa on the grounds of maltreatment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), delivering a ruling, the judge, Mr Suleiman Lawal, held that the divorce was granted to the petitioner, because act of maltreatment and assault persisted in spite of all efforts to reconcile the parties.

Lawal ruled that the petitioner and the respondent go their separate ways.

The petitioner earlier told the court that the respondent became violent and assaulted her four years into their marriage.

“My husband abandoned me and our children and has refused to provide for us. He also accuses me of having extra marital affairs, “she said.