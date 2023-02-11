A 42-year-old man of Lusaka, Zambia has been divorced by his wife for constantly checking her private parts after neighbours told him that she was going out with a named businessman.

According to Zambia Observer, Amos Chirwa, a teacher by profession was dragged to Lusaka Boma Court by his wife, Bessie Msisika Chirwa aged 39, a nurse by profession, on grounds that he has been vigorously checking her private parts whenever she comes back home from work especially in the morning after night shifts.

The two have five children together after being married for 13 years 10 months.

Amos was ordered to pay K600 per month for their children’s food and clothes.

Amos cried uncontrollably outside court as he did not want to lose his beautiful wife whom he loved dearly.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE