My husband impregnated my stepmother, woman tells court

A Chingola man popularly known as “One Sai” has found himself at the centre of a family storm after his wife dragged him before the Chingola Boma Local Court, accusing him of committing adultery with her own stepmother and allegedly impregnating her.

This is in a matter where Simon Peter Siwale, 34, a Chingola-based Jerabo, was sued by his wife, Zangose Banda, 27, for adultery and divorce.

Zangose told the court that her biological mother died about eight years ago, after which her father married Naomi Kalengo, 37, two years later.

Her father subsequently died in February this year, leaving Naomi a widow.

According to Zangose, about three months after her father’s death, Simon suddenly became a regular visitor at Naomi’s home, appearing there so often that his movements started looking like those of a politician on the campaign trail—coming with sweet explanations whenever questioned and leaving before anyone could check whether the promises matched the reality.

Whenever she questioned him, Simon allegedly dismissed her suspicions, asking: “How can I sleep with my mother-in-law? What do you think about me?”

Satisfied by his explanation, Zangose said she did not immediately suspect that the family tree had allegedly developed a forbidden branch.

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She further told the court that around the same period, Simon’s performance in their matrimonial bedroom had allegedly started disappearing.

Whenever she complained, Simon allegedly blamed his poor performance on tiredness from work.

Zangose said she later discovered that her husband had impregnated her stepmother.

Things took an even more dramatic turn when Naomi appeared before the court and reportedly admitted to having an intimate relationship with Simon who had impregnated her.

Naomi told the court that after the death of her husband, she began seeing him in her dreams.

She became frightened and consulted a traditional healer, who allegedly instructed her to sleep with her stepdaughter’s husband.

According to Naomi, she followed the instruction and the strange experiences stopped — but the alleged traditional remedy later produced an unexpected result, pregnancy.

When Simon testified, he reportedly admitted being involved with Naomi, saying he eventually realised that he had started sleeping with her.

The court subsequently dissolved the marriage and ordered Simon and Naomi to each pay Zangose K15,000 compensation, bringing the total compensation to K30,000.

The court also advised the parties to respect the boundaries of marriage and family relationships, while Zangose was encouraged to move forward and rebuild her life.