My husband has not slept with me for the past 3yrs —Wife

A man, Olanrewaju Adeniran, has told Grade ‘A’ Customary Court Mapo, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, he stopped sleeping with his wife, Fatima, because she said he smells.

Olanrewaju, also sought for divorce on grounds that Fatima was rude.

He added that she had become a threat to his life.

Olanrewaju testifying said, My wife started misbehaving after we got married in May 1995.

“She has no respect for me as the head of the home. She addresses me rudely and is always ready to fight me.

“Any time Fatima fights with me, she will beat me and grab my manhood.

“She has a caustic tongue and ridicules me before our neighbours and family members. Fatima calls me a bastard and lazy man. She uses so many unprintable words on me in their presence.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant has been arrested by the police at the Iyana-Church Police Station for causing breach of peace in the neighbourhood in 2004.

“Fatima is also always rude to my mother and relatives. She treats them with contempt, “the plaintiff said.

Fatima in her defense alleged that her husband neglected his responsibilities towards her and their four children.

According to her, he cares less if they existed or not and was not bothered about their education.

The defendant further stated that her husband starved her sexually for three years.

The court president, Mrs M.A. Akintayo, after listening to both parties, noted sadly that they have failed to show good example to their children who were present in court.

She adjourned the case and ordered the couple to return with their witnesses.

Both were advised to maintain peace.