The first wife of Oba Saheed Elegushi, Olori Sekinat Elegushi, has expressed that her husband has girlfriends besides her, but she believes he still respects her and puts her first.

She made this known in a recent interview with BBC Yoruba about why she is unbothered by her husband’s numerous marital affairs.

In the interview, she expressed confidence that regardless of her husband’s acquaintances outside their marriage, he respects her and puts her first.

“There is no man that doesn’t outside cheat. All men cheat”. My hubby has girlfriends, but he respects me and puts me first,” she says.

She claimed that “a man that will not womanise is yet to be born.” No man doesn’t cheat on his wife.

Defending her husband’s ways around women, she reiterates, “a man can’t be faithful in a marriage or committed relationship.’

ALSO READ:A pregnant woman loses her life to scarcity of new naira notes

However, she added, “I’m number one, and my husband puts me first. I remain unshaken because I know my position as his wife.”