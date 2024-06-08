THE Choma Local Court, Zambia, has granted divorce to a couple after the wife sued on accounts of lack of s3xual satisfaction from the husband.

Precious Phiri, aged 41, dragged the father of her three children, Method Kanyamali, 42, of Choma`s Kachacha area before two magistrates, Stanley Hankanga and Martin Siame at the local court seeking divorce.

According to Zambia Observer, Precious told the court that since they were married in 2004, she has never been s3xually satisfied despite several efforts to seek help from both religious leaders and family elders.

Precious stated that even after seeking help, Method did not improve his bedroom performance, explaining that the situation became worse in 2016, leading her to seek sexual favours from another man.

But Method told the court that his wife only started complaining of his alleged weak manhood after obtaining a Bachelors degree which he financed despite himself not being educated.

He complained that his wife`s behaviour became uncontrollable after she got a job in Lusaka at a named government wing, during which she began ignoring him each time he visited.

Method further told the court that his wife got pregnant for another man while they were still legally married and only disclosed the issue three weeks ago.

