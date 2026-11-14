My husband has been beating me since we got married 20 yrs ago

A 45-year-old woman, Mrs Ogechi Faniran, has prayed an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to Mr Samson Faniran over alleged physical and emotional abuse.

The petitioner told the court that her husband had physically abused her since the beginning of their marriage, not sparing her even when she was pregnant with their first child.

“My husband beat me even when I was pregnant with our first child, and he has continued to do so.

“I have evidence to present to the court,” she said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ogechi claimed that the injuries she sustained from her husband’s constant beating had made it difficult for her to raise her right arm.

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“I had to run for my life last year December, leaving my children behind,” she added.

Apart from the alleged physical abuse, the petitioner also accused the respondent of subjecting her to emotional abuse.

Among other allegations, she claimed her estranged husband frequently accused her of infidelity and called her derogatory names.

Besides, she told the court that the respondent abandoned his family responsibilities and left home for four months, adding that he blocked her on his phone.

The president of the court, Mrs Grace Ibidapo, urged parties to maintain peace and adjourned the case for further hearing.