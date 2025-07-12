My husband gives four of us only N120 for food —Wife

I’m a labourer, can’t afford more – Husband

A Sharia Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a –one-year-old marriage, over the husband’s inability to provide for his wife.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, delivering judgment, granted the prayer of Mariya Zhulyadaini for divorce from Jamilu Hassan.

Mariya in her petition prayed the court for divorce because her husband did not provide her the three square meals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Online reports linking Shettima’s remarks to Rivers crisis false — Presidency

“My husband gives me only N120 daily to feed four people since we got married in 2020,” she said.

On his part, Hassan, who also resides in Rigasa area told the court that he was a labourer.

“I do not earn much as a labourer.

“When I make money, I give her 1,500 or N2, 00 per day for feeding our children.”