By Toluwani Olamitoke

The court president, Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs S.M Akintayo, has given judgment on the divorce case brought before it by a woman, Amudalat Hamzat, who dragged her husband, Sodiq Basiru to court on the accounts of neglect of her and their only child and disrespect of her parents.

Amudalat besought the court to end their union and grant her custody of their only child.

The plaintiff, in addition, pleaded that the defendant be made fully responsible for their child’s feeding, education and medical attention.

She also sought for an order restraining her husband from threatening or fighting her at her place of abode or work.

Sodiq pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

He also refused that his wife had custody of their child.

Amudalat told the court: “I started living with my husband after he impregnated me.

“He did not pay my bride price because our parents did not hold the normal wedding ceremony on our behalf.

“I regret having anything to do with my husband because he is irresponsible and has refused to change.





“Sodiq neglected me and our only child and failed to give us money for food.

“He gave our child who is going to be three years old in a few months time only a dress since birth and N1,500 at two different times.

“I informed him we needed to enroll our child in school when she clocked two, but he waved off my request.

“Her elder sister, one day, out of the blue, announced that she was taking our child away from me. I fought tooth and nail to retain the baby in my custody and have been fully responsible for her needs.

“Sodiq and her sister have refused that I have rest of mind because they often threaten to take our child away from me by force.

“My husband is always rude to my parents and relates with them with disrespect.

“The more I complained about his impoliteness to my parents, the worse he became.

“My lord, my husband is obviously not the man I want to live the remaining of my life with. He has frustrated me enough.

“I, therefore, pray the court to stop our marriage and grant me custody of our baby.

“I further beg that my husband be made responsible for our child’s welfare.

“My lord, my last prayer is that Sodiq be restrained from threatening or fighting me in my place of abode or work and also interfering with my private life.”

Sodiq responding stated that: “Amudalat is a liar and is trying to paint me black.

“My lord, my marriage to Amudalat stated experiencing crisis after her parents insisted that she moved to their house when she put to bed our child.

“I rushed out of the hospital to get a taxi that would convey my wife and our child home after she was delivered of our baby, but to my chagrin both had left with her parents by the time I returned.

“My wife’s parents told me that henceforth, both would be staying with them.

“They held to their decision and turned a deaf ear to my pleas.

“I resigned to faith and took it upon myself to pay my wife and child regular visits at my in laws’ place.

“There was never a time I went there with an empty hand. I always take along with me provisions for our baby.

“I made plans to throw a party for our daughter in celebration of her second birthday, but my wife refused that I went on with it.

“She promised to make arrangement for the party and requested that I transferred money into her account.

“I did, but to my surprise no celebration held.

“My lord, Amudalat has since refused me access to our child.”

The magistrate, Mrs Akintayo in her judgment stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved since no ceremony was held on the behalf of both, and no bride price was paid by the defendant.

She granted the plaintiff custody of their child and mandated the defendant to pay N10,000 monthly through the court for her upkeep.

Both were ordered to be responsible for their child’s education and health care.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE