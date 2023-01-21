My husband flogged me with stick, belt, woman tells court

•I agree to divorce —Husband

Crime & Court
By
Dairo, hammer couple

A divorce-seeking woman, Sadinatu Adamu, has told a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State that her husband, Yakubu Abdulmajid said she was a burden to him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sadinatu in her divorce petition accused Yakubu of battery and maltreatment.

“My marriage brought me no peace and joy.

“I married Yakubu in April, 2017 according to Islamic Laws and Customs of Ankpa in Kogi and we have two children.

“My husband beats and humiliates me at the slightest provocation. I cannot take it any longer. I am afraid that one day he will kill me.

“He refers to me as a burden,”she told the court.

She alleged that he flogged her with sticks and his waist belt.

“I told my husband’s family, but they could not prevail on him to change. He now threatens to kill me,” she said.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to dissolve their marriage and order the respondent to allow her remove her remaining belongings from his house.

The respondent, who was present in court, did not object to the allegations leveled against him.


The judge, Mohammed Jibril, however, adjourned the case.

 

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Crime & Court

‘My wife no longer trusts me, says I want to use her for rituals’

Crime & Court

‘I became impotent after my ex-girlfriend cast spell on me’

Crime & Court

My husband beat, stripped me naked in public —Wife

Crime & Court

S/Court voids Kabir Jega’s nomination as Kebbi Reps candidate

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More