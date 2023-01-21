My husband flogged me with stick, belt, woman tells court

A divorce-seeking woman, Sadinatu Adamu, has told a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State that her husband, Yakubu Abdulmajid said she was a burden to him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sadinatu in her divorce petition accused Yakubu of battery and maltreatment.

“My marriage brought me no peace and joy.

“I married Yakubu in April, 2017 according to Islamic Laws and Customs of Ankpa in Kogi and we have two children.

“My husband beats and humiliates me at the slightest provocation. I cannot take it any longer. I am afraid that one day he will kill me.

“He refers to me as a burden,”she told the court.

She alleged that he flogged her with sticks and his waist belt.

“I told my husband’s family, but they could not prevail on him to change. He now threatens to kill me,” she said.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to dissolve their marriage and order the respondent to allow her remove her remaining belongings from his house.

The respondent, who was present in court, did not object to the allegations leveled against him.





The judge, Mohammed Jibril, however, adjourned the case.

