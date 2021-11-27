‘My husband fails to care for me, our child, abuses me verbally’

A Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a three-year-old marriage between a couple, Fatima Abubakar and Jamilu Usman on grounds of incessant verbal abuse by the latter on his wife and his inability to feed his family.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, delivering his judgment stated that, “the complainant failed to present any witness to confirm her claim that her husband does not provide for her and their child.

“The court, hereby, dissolve your union. If the husband still loves his wife, he can try and win her heart and remarry her.”

Fatima earlier in her petition accused her husband of verbal abuse.

“He does not provide food for me and our baby.

“I want the court to dissolve our marriage because I am no longer interested in the union,” she said.

Jamila admitted that he verbally abused Fatima because she did not respect him.

