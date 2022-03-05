‘My husband drinks, beats me when he wants sex with me, please dissolve our marriage’

•All she said is true, but I’ve changed —Man •You were never married, but co-habiting —Court

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
‘My husband drinks Man bags 7 years, Court outlaws direct funding, Court remands 32-year-old, suicide ‘I will commit suicide Court orders 'trial within trial', ‘My husband ‘My husband wants My wife US lottery agent, graphic designer, one other jailed for fraud in Ilorin, Man who killed wife with kitchen knife sentenced to death in Kano, Ex-vice chancellor docked, Justice Abass nominated President Oyo Customary Court of Appeal, 28-year-old man arraigned for allegedly peddling “restricted narcotics”, Court remands man, man over alleged $1.2m fraud, N50m suit against Ethiopian Airlines, dislodge FIRS from VAT collection, 36-year-old man arraigned for accusing woman of N50,000 theft, Court remands masquerade custodian, Court remands 35-year old suspected kidnappers' informant, Court jails Kwarapoly student, one other over cybercrime, Court strikes out DSS suit, #EndSARS: Court adjourns, court, Court grants CBN's request, Court orders interim forfeiture, Court sentences AEDC staff , Court grants Rivers right to collect VAT, Customs unlawful rice seizures, Court grants counsel, docked for alleged forgery, Nigeria sentences 10 pirates, defamatory information, Police arraign woman , Court remands farmer, Court dismisses defendant’s application ,CJ orders courts to remain open, Dismissed policewoman, Court remands 19-year-old, Court arraigns seven in Osun, Suspended Ologbotsere of Itsekiri, Court slates Sept 27, Court re-arraigns businessman, Ilorin student rape case, Court sentences Kogi Poly, Court fines FG N175m , no-case submission in El-Zakzaky, Why I filed legal action, Court remands two herdsmen, top officials of OGFZA, Alleged killer of LASTMA officer, Court ends Ogun PDP crisis, Court strikes out suits, Court orders FG to pay $951m to Bayelsa govt, Attempted murder, Court refuses EFCC's request, DSS arraigns six suspected kidnappers, Court orders accelerated hearing, Sanitation law violation, Court orders police to pay, Two remanded for murder, Court sentences professor for rigging, Court remands three suspected killers, court, homosexuality, court restrains Gwadabe, Security guard, James Vende, stealing, unlawful land seizure, Enugu court acquits two, labour strike, Laudering, Delta, NLC, Kwara, minimum wage, Inter-Ocean Oil, court, #EndSARS, Nigeria, arbitration cost, nude video, Security guard, fraud, court, Fraudster, court, fraud, Welder, abducting applicant, defrauding, bricklayer, stolen vehicle, pre-paid meter, ondo 2020, Ondo State Police Command, political thugs,court, alleged, cashier, allegedly, Court, Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, the new CAMA?, court, child abuse, Kaduna, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, false rape allegations, Twitter influencer, Court cautions EFCC, academic qualifications, marital property, Court, judge, allegedly stealing, 15 abortion, court, driver, tyres, Woman arraigned, Kogi court adjourns case, UK Court, FRN, contract award, FG, NPA INTEL, court, bauchi, correctional facility, National Assembly, kano councillors, #endsars, ekiti, NITEL land, forgery, remand, Ibadan North LG suit, ebonyi mining, Herbal seller selling newborn baby, Park Management System, police pension, Ondo pastor jailed two years, Fashola's impersonator, Osun judicial workers, Delta COVID-19 mobile courts, community service, Court holds sitting in police headquarters

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 13-year-old relationship between a woman, Olamide Lawal and her partner, Saheed Lawal.

The duo had earlier appeared in court on January 6 and gave their evidences.

Giving her judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, noted that their relationship was filled with domestic violence and that both had been living apart for more than two years.

She explained that no marriage existed between both for the 13 years they lived together, but that they were co-habiting.

According to her, no customary or formal wedding was carried out on their behalf, neither was dowry paid.

Akintayo further stated that Saheed never denied being a drunk and brute adding that he refused to change despite writing an undertaking.

She explained that the interest of their children was paramount to the court and that it was proper to hand over their children to that person who will look after them.

The court president stated that the court was not convinced that the defendant would not transfer his violent nature to their children if granted their custody and this might affect their upbringing.

She also observed that the defendant had no emotional attachment with their children.

Akintayo ordered the defendant to give their children N15,000 monthly as feeding allowance.

She also ruled that the plaintiff allow the defendant access to their children every last Saturday of the month.

This meeting she ordered must hold at a neutral place.

She hammered that there must be no report of harassment or violence of the plaintiff by the defendant.

Both were ordered to maintain peace.

Olamide, who dragged Saheed to court alleged that he was a drunk and a brute.

She explained that he was in the habit of beating her every time he returned home late in the night drunk.

The plaintiff further stated that they fought most of the night because he always demanded for sex which she refused because she didn’t enjoy sex with him.

According to her, he would beat her blue black and send her out into the street.

She added that their children always advised her to allow him have sex with her in order to avert being killed by him.

The plaintiff also said that they lived in eight houses in the 13 years of their marriage because he was always at logger head with their landlords and tenants.

She explained that Saheed took laws into his hands and that he would come to her shop to fight her and destroy her good.

According to her, he refused to change despite being asked to write an undertaking after he was arrested by the police and put in their custody for days.

He took to calling her on the phone and raining curses on her.

The plaintiff prayed for their children’s custody, including their second child who was presently with him.

She further prayed that the court made him responsible for their welfare.

Saheed admitted to drinking and fighting, but stated that he had changed.

He prayed the court not to dissolve their union because of their children.

He later changed his mind and pleaded for the custody of their second child, a 14-year-old male and further promised to give the remaining children N12, 000 as monthly feeding allowance.

Olamide told the court Saheed carried out no responsibility towards her and their children and that he spent his income solely on alcohol.

The plaintiff stated that she refused him sex because she never enjoyed sex with me.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man reveals (2) Secret Fruits That Increased His Small Manhood, Gives Stronger Erections and Stops Premature Ejaculation In 7 Days... CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

You might also like
Crime & Court

‘He accused me of infidelity, beat me and my male customers; threw out my belongings’

Crime & Court

My rival took side with her son, beat me blue black —3rd wife

Crime & Court

My wife is ill tempered, please separate us, man prays court

Crime & Court

He abandoned me, our child, sold property we jointly owned —Wife

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More