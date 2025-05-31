My husband drinks alcohol, displays mental disorder, abuses me —Wife

•We will settle out of court —Husband

A housewife, Mrs Maria Adoga, has told an Upper Area Court, Makurdi, Benue State, that her husband of nine years, Moses, is an alcoholic who abuses her.

Maria, in a divorce suit, said she got married to Moses in 2013 under the Idoma Tradition Laws and later had a church wedding at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu LGA but the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

She said the marriage is blessed with three children aged seven, five and eight months.

“During our courtship and early part of the marriage, my husband was so loving until when he started being hostile towards me.

“My husband beats me mercilessly without any provocation. I have reported multiple injuries and I can’t bear it anymore.

“He drinks all sort of alcohol and misbehaves in our matrimonial home in the presence of our children and neighbours,” she said

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner also said the respondent was in the habit of abandoning their matrimonial home for weeks once he received his monthly salary.

She further said that the respondent does not pay rent and has abandoned his responsibilities as a father and husband.

“My husband in 2020 showed some symptoms of mental disorder.

”My children and I are no longer safe living in the same apartment with the respondent,” she insisted.

She prayed the court to order a decree of judicial separation.

She also asked the court to grant her custody of the three children.

The petitioner asked for the sum of N300,000 annually for the children school fees and welfare and monthly maintenance allowance of N50,000.

In his defense, Moses pleaded with the court.

”We are in the process of settling the matter out of court,” he said.

The magistrate, Mr Vershima Hwande, adjourned the case.

