My husband doesn’t love me, I want divorce —Wife

•I ‘m still interested in her —Husband

A woman, Mrs Hajara Busari, has asked an Area Court Centre Igboro in Ilorin, Kwara State, to dissolve her six-year-old marriage to her husband, Mr Mumini Anafi, over lack of love.

The petitioner told the court that she is no longer interested in the Islamic marriage with her husband, and urged the court to dissolve it.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she is seeking an order for marriage dissolution, custody of their three children, as well as the sum of N50,000, being cost of maintenance of the children.

Meanwhile, the respondent told the court that he is still interested in their marriage and urged the court not to grant the reliefs sought by the petitioner.

The presiding judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, urged the husband to explore every opportunity within his reach to achieve amicable settlement of any dispute with his wife.

The court adjourned the case until December 17.