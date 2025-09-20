My husband does not give me, our children feeding allowance —Wife

•The harsh economy is to blame —Husband

A woman, Roima Abdulkadir, has prayed the Area Court, Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State, to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Ahmed Abdulkadir, over alleged lack of maintenance.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the applicant told the court that she wanted to divorce her husband because he did not provide her and their children money for food and upkeep.

The respondent, however, told the court that he still loved his wife and did not want to divorce.

Ahmed told the court he is a tailor and tricycle driver, but that he hardly makes sales because of the harsh economic state of the nation, which caused his inability to provide for his family’s needs.

He pleaded with the court to grant him sometime to be able to settle with his wife.

The presiding judge, AbdulQadir Umar, said that the court always leaves room for settlement, especially when the party is sincere.

Umar advised the respondent to take care of his wife and children by meeting their needs from what he earns on a daily basis.

He thus adjourned the case.

