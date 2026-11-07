My husband didn’t check on me, our child since I moved back to my parents’ house —Wife

•I don’t agree to divorce —Husband

An Area Court sitting in the Centre-Igboro area of Ilorin, Kwara State, has dissolved the marriage between Bukola Iyanuoluwa and Olasupo Oluwaseun over allegations of lack of love and negligence.

The presiding Judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, while delivering judgement on the case, said that although the husband refused divorce, he could not convince the wife to remain with him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aluko said marriage is a mutual agreement between both parties and that since one of them was no longer interested in the union, there was no need to continue the relationship.

The court subsequently dissolved the marriage between the parties and granted custody of their only child, a five-year-old to the mother.

The judge instructed the father to pay N20,000 monthly for his child allowance and be responsible for his school fees and medical bills, all of which should be paid through the registry of the court.

He also granted the father free access to the child at any reasonable time, adding that the child should be allowed to visit his father during holidays and festive periods.

The court ordered that the woman be allowed to remove her belongings from the man’s house without any restriction.

It also directed that a copy of the judgment be served on the respondent, Oluwaseun, within seven days.

Earlier, the petitioner, Iyanuoluwa, told the court that she was tired of the marriage due to lack of love and neglect.

She consequently sought a dissolution of the marriage, custody of their child, and N40,000 monthly maintenance for the child.

She said her husband had stopped showing her love and care for a long time.

According to her, her parents requested that she returned home after every attempt to resolve the differences between her and her husband failed.

“I have been in my parents’ house since 2023, and my husband did not bother to ask of me and our child.

“My husband has packed all my belongings to his parents’ house, and they did not allow me to pack my property,” she said.

The respondent had earlier told the court that he is not ready to release his wife.