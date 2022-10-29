‘My husband denies me sex, but sleeps with his lovers in our home’

A business woman, Monica Gambo, has dragged her husband, Yakubu Gambo, before a customary court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for denying her conjugal rights.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner stated this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband before the court.

“My husband is adulterous and brings all his lovers to the house to commit adultery with them.

“He denied and starved me of sex and I cannot continue to live with him,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband had been threatening to kill her and take over her property.

She, however, begged the court to dissolve her marriage and issue an order to her husband to vacate her property.

The respondent Yakubu Gambo was present in court and denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed, however, adjourned the case.

