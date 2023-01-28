‘My husband denied me sex for 1yr, I discovered he married second wife’

A woman, Karen Chungu has dragged her husband of 22 years, Andrew Kapembwa to court seeking divorce for marrying another woman.

Karen told the court that she did not want to be in a polygamous marriage and thus dragged Andrew to court for divorce.

“One day I wanted to make love with my husband, but I was shocked to find him shaved.

“I wanted to have a meeting held over why his private parts are clean, but he told me to keep quiet about it.

“The problem in our marriage continued to the extent that he chased me out of the house and when elders mediated in our differences he left home,” she said.

According to Zambia Observer, Karen further told the court that the two had not made love for the past one year.

In his defense, Andrew told court that he tried to sit his wife down so that they would resolve issues, but she never gave him that chance and so their problems continued.

“I had no intention of marrying another woman, but my wife stopped washing for me and performing her duties.

“I married another woman because of my wife’s behaviour.

“I have never stayed out of our house for two years.





“I made a mistake and I have accepted it.

“I respect my wife. She is the mother of my children,” he said

He further told the court that he did not make love to his wife because she refused him.

Passing judgement, Kabushi Local Court senior presiding magistrate, John Kabwe sitting with senior magistrate, Emelda Masuwa granted divorce stating that reconciliation had failed.

According to the duo, even though Andrew did not want to divorce his wife, he had already married another woman.

He was then ordered to compensate his wife with K30,000 in monthly installments of K500.

