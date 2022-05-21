My husband brags that he is head of our home but never provides food for the family —Wife

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 13-year-old union between a couple, Olamide Lawal and Saheed Lawal, on the grounds of irresponsibility, domestic violence and threat to life by the latter of the former.

Olamide, who dragged her husband to court pleaded that it ended their relationship as a result of her husband’s nonchalant and uncaring attitude towards her and their children.

The plaintiff stated that she started taking full responsibility of running their home immediately they got married.

According to her, the task of looking after their children’s welfare, that is feeding, clothing and education among others was later added to it.

Her husband, she stated, was never there.

Olamide explained that all that her husband was interested in was to drink to stupour, fight and beat her to a pulp especially when he wanted to have sex with her.





She added that she moved out of his house with their children the day she concluded that she had no future with him. According to her, that was almost about two and a half years ago.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant still refused that she had rest of mind because he was always coming to her shop to fight her and destroy her goods.

Olamide said she came to court in order to make the dissolution of their union legal.

She begged the court to grant her custody of their three children, but make her husband fully responsible for their welfare.

Saheed pleaded not liable to the claims when they were read to him.

Olamide in her evidence said, “I got married to my husband without any formal ceremony carried out between his family and mine.

“He proposed to me and I agreed to marry him. I moved in with him, and then I realised I was married to a brute.

“My husband has a caustic tongue and was always abusing me. He never saw anything good in me and always condemned all that I did. The more I tried to please him, the more he picked faults in my ways.

“Saheed always drummed it into my head that he was the head of the home, but refused to take up the responsibility backing this up.

“He would complain of paucity of fund and as such refused to give me feeding allowance.

“He neglected me and was indifferent to my appearance. He was not bothered if I went about in rags.

“The only thing my husband spent his money on was alcohol. He would drink himself to stupour and stagger home in the night.

“Saheed on getting home would demand for sex. He never cared about my emotions or wellbeing. He would beat me to a pulp anytime I displayed reluctance in having sex with him.

“We fought almost every time and would disturb our neighbours and the neighbourhood.

“We lived in eight different houses as a result of my husband’s shameful lifestyle.

“Saheed has failed as a father. His behaviour grew from bad to worse when we started having our children.

“He didn’t know how and what they ate throughout the time we were under his roof.

“I single-handedly enrolled our children in school and have been providing them with uniforms, stationery and other needs,” the plaintiff explained.

She further said, “My husband is determined that I will know no peace.

“He comes to my shop to disgrace me. He will beat me and destroy my goods.

“I reported him at the police station and he was asked to write an undertaking.

“He did but refused to stand by it.

“He also calls me on phone and will rain curses on me.

“I appeal to this court to legally pronounce our marriage dissolved and award me custody of our children because he is not interested in them.

“I also entreat the court to mandate him to be responsible for their upkeep.

“I further pray that the court restrain him from calling me on phone or coming to my home or shop to fight me,” Olamide begged.

Saheed responding admitted that no marriage ceremony held between him and Olamide.

According to him, she moved into his house after he met with her parents.

“My lord, I am a changed person. I have stopped drinking and fighting her.

“I begged Olamide not to leave me, but she packed her belongings and left with our children.

“I want the court to please appeal to her on my behalf. But if she’s bent on divorce, I pray that the court hand over our first child to me. He’s a male and will need my fatherly guidance.

“I promise to give the other two N12,000 for food every month.

Giving judgment, Mrs Akintayo stated that no marriage was contracted between the two and no dowry was paid by Saheed to Olamide’s family.

She added that Saheed did not deny drinking alcohol or beating his wife.

According to her, granting Saheed custody of their son may lead to delinquency in the child.

Akintayo added that there was the likelihood that the defendant transferred his violent act to their son when drunk and this she stated would automatically affect his upbringing and emotions.

She further said that it was obvious that the defendant had no attachment to their children.

According to her, they would fare better staying with their mother, but the defendant must have free access to them.

Akintayo ruled that Saheed give the three children N15, 000 every month for food while both should be responsible for their education.

She restrained the defendant from harassing, threatening or fighting the plaintiff at her residence, shop or anywhere at all.

