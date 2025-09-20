My husband beats me, starves me of s3x, woman tells court

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi, Benue State, has dissolved the marriage between a couple, Jennifer Ojeka and Joseph Ojeka, on the grounds that he starves his wife of s3x.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Ms Rose Iyorshe, held that evidence before the court showed that their marriage had broken down completely.

Iyorshe ordered Ojeka to return the bride price paid by Joseph.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ojeka had instituted a divorce case against her estranged husband, Joseph on the grounds that he beat her at any slight provocation and denied her s3x.

“I have tried everything possible to make our marriage work, but all efforts failed,” the petitioner told the court.

Jennifer told the court she got married to Joseph under the Calabar marriage law and custom.

The respondent, who refused to honour the court summons, however, sent an account number to the court for the petitioner to pay back the bride price.

