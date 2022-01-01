My husband beats me, starves me of food, woman tells court

An Abuja Area Court in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved the seven-year–old marriage between a couple, Khadijat Adams and Yusuf Adams, on grounds of beating and lack of feeding.

Khadijat who resides in Kuchigoro village, Airport Road, Abuja, approached the court seeking dissolution of her marriage to Yusuf because according to her, he beats her and does not provide for the family.

The petitioner added that the respondent also threatened to kill her.

Delivering judgment, Justice Saleh Hala, granted Khadijat her prayer.

Hala said all efforts to reconcile the couple failed and therefore, ordered them to go their separate ways.

The judge said violation of any of the order made by the court would amount to contempt and shall be treated with the appropriate sanctions.

He dissolved their marriage and awarded a certificate of divorce to the petitioner.

Earlier, the petitioner stated that their marriage was blessed with three children, adding that members of both families had mediated in their differences but that her husband refused to change.

“I am tired of being maltreated. I want my peace and freedom,”she told the court.

Yusuf denied all the allegations brought against him by his wife, but did not object to divorce. “She is free to go in peace.

“My Lord, she can go if she wishes to,”he said.

Yusuf agreed to the ruling of the court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Nigeria records 1355 new COVID-19 cases, total now 240,374