My husband beats, humiliates me after he married a second wife, woman tells court

An Area Court sitting in Ilorin ,Kwara State, has dissolved an Islamic marriage between Mariam AbdulAzeez and Alade AbdulAzeez.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, AbdulQodir Ahmed, gave the order on the request of the wife’s insistence, saying that there was no more love in their marriage due to her husband’s constant beating.

Mariam explained that the beating started since her husband got married to another woman, saying that everything changed and she seems not to do things right again.

“My husband now abhors me and beats me after he took another wife. He sees nothing good in all that I do and humiliates me,” she stated.

Ahmed stated that the husband consented to the dissolution of their marriage.

The court, however, told the woman to observe three months Iddah period as prescribed by the Shariah before marrying another man.

