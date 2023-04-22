A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has dissolved an 18-year-old marriage between a housewife, Hafizar Saidu and her husband, Aminu Usman over his lack of care.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi dissolved their marriage following Hafizar’s prayer to the court for divorce on the grounds of lack of care and battery.

Sheshi ordered Hafizer to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, Hafizer told the court that she married Aminu according to Islamic Personal Law and that their marriage is blessed with five children.

“Usman does not take care of me or the family. He beats and accuses me wrongly.

“He went to my family, beat them up and threatened to kill my parents.

“I have had enough of my husband’s atrocities and I want our marriage to be dissolved, ” she said.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations against him, but consented to divorce.

“If I do not divorce her, my life is in danger if I do not divorce her.

“Her family members beat me and I was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“I pray the court to grant her wish,” Aminu said.





