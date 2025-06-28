‘My husband beat me and our children till we bled; he abandoned me when I was sick and almost died’

A woman, Aaliya, has told Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that she was no longer interested in her 21-year-old wedlock to her husband, Abiodun, whom she accused of lack of care, constant fight and domestic violence.

Aaliya stated that Abiodun never showed interest in her welfare and that of their children.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant denied her and their children comfort, adding that all he knew to do was to beat and leave her bleeding from her wounds.

The plaintiff added that the defendant abandoned her when she was sick and on the verge of death. Aaliya stated that it was obvious that her husband never wished her well.

She thus prayed that their marriage be dissolved.

She gave her consent to her husband having custody of their children.

Abiodun denied all the allegations brought against him and agreed that their union be dissolved. Aaliya, in her testimony, said, “My husband and I have been married for 21 years, but all that I have gained for these years are pains and regret.

“I realised a few years into our marriage that my husband never loved me. Neither does he care about the lot of our children.

“He regularly denied us all the comforts that were necessary and left us in lack.

“My husband refused that I have peace of mind.

“He derived pleasure in beating me over trivial issues and would not be satisfied until he saw me bleed. “ I was sick and on the verge of death, but my husband to my chagrin abandoned me.

“He went as far as vowing not to claim my remains if I died.

“I have had enough of a marriage void of love and care.

“I pray this honourable court to end our relationship.

“I am presently recuperating and out of a job.

“I, therefore, give consent to my husband having custody of our children.

“I plead that the court grant an order restricting my husband from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Abiodun responded, “My lord, all that my wife said are lies.

“My wife and I contracted our marriage under native law, and I have always been responsible and supportive of her and our children.

“If all she wants is divorce, then let it be.”

The president of the court, Mrs O.E Owoseni, giving her judgment declared their union dissolved. She awarded custody of their last two children aged 16 years and 13 years, respectively, to the defendant.

She stated that the two older children were old enough to choose where and with whom to stay.

According to Owoseni, the prayer that the defendant be given custody of their children was granted, not because the plaintiff conceded to it, but because she does not have a job presently to sustain her and their children.

Owoseni mandated the defendant to be fully responsible for their children’s upkeep, putting feeding, education, and health care into consideration.

She further gave an order, restricting the defendant from threatening and interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

