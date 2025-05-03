My husband attacked me with screw driver, knife, attempted to set me ablaze —Wife

•She’s a liar —Husband

A businesswoman, Ella Woye, has prayed a Federal Capital Territory Customary Court in Garki, Abuja, to dissolve her marriage over her husband, Joseph’s alleged attempt to set her on fire.

Ella’s prayer is contained in a divorce petition she filed against her husband in the court.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner stated that her husband always overreacted to every little provocation.

She stated that her husband would sometimes become hostile and chase her with dangerous objects like a screwdriver or knife.

“He once poured petrol on me with the intention of setting me ablaze.

“He was overpowered by our neighbours who got him arrested and detained by the police for four days.

“When he was asked the reason for his cruel actions, he could not mention anything in particular,”she said.

Ella also told the court that she eventually moved out of his house for fear of being killed by her husband.

She prayed the court to order her husband to vacate the apartment in which they were living prior to her exit.

The petitioner also claimed that she is the owner of the property.

“I bought the land and built the house myself,” she said.

The respondent, Joseph, however denied his wife’s allegations.

The presiding judge, Festus Enomhonse, adjourned the case.

READ ALSO: My wife attacked me at midnight, divorce-seeking man tells court