‘My husband always flares up, punches me any time I demanded money for food’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned until May 5, a divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Wosilat, against her husband, Mauroof whom she accused of irresponsibility, neglect and battery.

Wosilat said that Mauroof passed the back of his responsibility in the home to her.

This she stated made her work around the clock in order to meet their children’s needs.

He punched me when I demanded money for food

The plaintiff also said that the defendant never gave her attention because he hardly ate or stayed at home.

Wosilat added that any time she called her husband’s attention to his lapses; he would flare up and descend on her with punches.

The plaintiff further said that she had endured the defendant’s harsh treatment enough and wished to move on with life.

She entreated the court for their children’s custody but pleaded that the court mandate her husband to be responsible for their upkeep.

Mauroof was not in court despite being served court summonses.

Wosilat, in her evidence, said, “I moved in with my husband without carrying out any marital rites.

“He also did not pay my bride price.

“Getting married to my husband was the greatest mistake I ever made in life.

“My husband never believed that the responsibility of feeding and running the home was his.

“He started shirking his responsibilities in the home early in our marriage.

“I, therefore, toil day and night to make ends meet.

“My husband never cherished my company and that of our children, and always neglected us.

“He preferred to stay away from home and also ate many times outside.

“Any time I complained of his shortcomings, he would flare up and punch me, thus leaving me sour.

“I moved out of his house with our children when I could no longer bear his maltreatment of me.

“He later took our children from me and left them to suffer.

“My lord, I pray that our union be dissolved and our children’s custody granted me.

“I further plead that my husband be mandated to be responsible for our children’s upkeep, giving adequate attention to their feeding, education, and health care.”

The president of the court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the case.

