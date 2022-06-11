My husband accuses me of infidelity, beats me blue black —Woman

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has dissolved a seven-year-old marriage between Ms Dolapo Ayegbusi and her husband, Mr Sunday Emmanuel.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court president, Mr Moshood Balogun, dissolved their marriage on the grounds of constant fight, lack of care and rest of mind, and also threat to life.

He stated that the relationship between the petitioner and the respondent could only be described as mere co-habitation as there was nothing for the court to dissolve.

Balogun thus ruled that there was no marriage between the petitioner and respondent, and he ordered the two parties to go their separate ways.

He awarded custody of their two children to the petitioner, who the interest and welfare of their children would be her utmost priority.

The court president ordered the respondent to pay N10,000 every month as maintenance allowance to the petitioner for their children’s upkeep.





He ruled that the money should be paid regularly on or before the 5th day of every new month.

Earlier, the petitioner, 24, told the court that she instituted the petition because of the incessant beatings and maltreatment meted to her constantly by the respondent.

She said that the respondent always accused her of committing adultery and would beat her over any slight disagreement.

Ayegbusi told the court that there was no marriage between her and the respondent, but their relationship was blessed with two children.

The petitioner stated that due to the constant beatings and lack of care by the respondent, she moved her belongings with her two children and left the respondent.

She urged the court to dissolve her relationship with the respondent so that she could have peace of mind.

The mother of two prayed the court to grant her custody of their children since the respondent has not been carrying out his duties towards their children.

She urged the court to grant her request of monthly allowance of N10,000 for their children’s upkeep.

The respondent, 31, in his evidence, denied the allegations made against him by the petitioner.

Samuel admitted that there was no marriage between him and the petitioner.

He said that he met the petitioner in Ikole- Ekiti in 2014 and that their relationship was blessed with two children.

The respondent agreed to pay the monthly upkeep allowance of N10,000 and further pledged to pay their children’s school fees.

Samuel urged the court not to dissolve their relationship as he was still interested in the petitioner.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Russian energy embargo unlikely for years, says Putin

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Russian energy embargo unlikely for years, says Putin