My husband accused me of infidelity, dared me to cross charm he placed on the floor —Wife 

•She neither showed me love nor attention —Husband

A man, Oladimeji has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo, State, seeking that it dissolve his union with his wife, Bisola, on the account of lack of care and love, constant fight and domestic violence.

Oladimeji told the court that Bisola never displayed affection towards him in any form while she also denied him the needed attention.

The plaintiff claimed that the defendant was fond of raising argument on trivial issues and fighting him, thereby denying him peace of mind.

According to Oladimeji, Bisola never ceased to embarrass him.

He explained that despite giving their children the requisite allowance every week for their upkeep, his wife would still come to his office with their children demanding for money thus embarrassing him.

The plaintiff stated that he was fed up with the defendant’s unruly behaviour and disgraceful lifestyle.

He, therefore, prayed the court to rule that they go their different ways.

Oladimeji also pleaded for their children’s custody and further sought an order restraining his wife from threatening and interfering with his private life.

Bisola denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband. She also refused that their marriage be disasolved and disagrred that her husband should habe have custody of their children.

Bisola testified that Oladimeji suddenly became distant towards her and their children and later accused her of infidelity.

According to her, Oladimeji sent her out of their room and she started sleeping in the corridor.

Bisola further said that her husband once put a charm on the floor and dared that she crossed the charm it if she was indeed innocent of his allegation of promiscuity. She said she however refused to do so.

Oladimeji in his own testimony said: “My wife and I started living together as husband and wife after we met and held an introduction ceremony.

“I paid her bride price but her father returned it to me. My marriage to my wife has brought me nothing but shame and regret.

“My peace and rest deserted me after we started living together as husband and wife.

“My wife neither showed me love nor gave me her attention.

“She is troublesome and is never tired of seeking faults in all that I do. She would alsways argue with me and we end up fighting on most occasions.

“I give our children allowance every week for their upkeep, but my wife will still come to my workplace, taking our children along to demand money for food, thereby embarrassing me. My wife has humiliated me enough.

“I pray this honourable court to dissolve our union and grant me custody of our children. I also request an order restricting her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Bisola in her response told the court thus: “My lord, I do not agree to divorce. My husband and I held Nikkah after we started living together.

“We were living together peacefully in our marriage until he started accusing me of immorality. He became withdrawn towards me and even our children. He stopped me from sharing our bedroom with him and I started sleeping in the corridor.

“My husband to my chagrin laid a charm on the floor and dared that I pass over it if indeed I was innocent of his accusation. I refused to step over the charm. We fought after this and he insisted that I leave his house.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case for judgment after she has heard both parties.