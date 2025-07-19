Crime & Court

My husband accused me of infidelity; beat me black and blue —Wife

Toluwani Olamitoke
My husband accused me of infidelity Court orders castration of man for raping child

I wish her the best —Husband

A Grade 1 Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between a couple, Hadiza Isiaku and Mohammed Ibrahim, on the grounds of battery.

Hadiza who dragged her husband to court stated that she was tired of being abused.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, Muhammed Adamu, delivering his judgment also  ordered the petitioner to observe  ‘Iddah’ (waiting period to be observed for three months) before contracting another marriage.

Hadiza who resides in Kubwa, Abuja said that her 12-yer-old marriage was marred by constant beatings from her husband.

She also said that Mohammed accused her of sleeping around with men and insulting her mother.

The mother of four said their marriage was contracted under Islamic law.

Mohammed, however, consented to her wife’s petition for divorce, saying that he wishes her the best in life.

READ ALSO: My husband accused me of infidelity, dared me to cross charm he placed on the floor —Wife 

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article My husband always throws out suitcases Court orders housewife My husband always throws out suitcases, other belongings, insults my parents —Wife
Next Article my N27000 from my ex-husband court girl sentenced to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to death in Kano, Kaola remanded in prison, Court dissolves marriage husband’s house court jail man over attempetd assault on underage twins, court, Chinese Ponzi-terrorism scheme Please, help retrieve our 2 sons, my N27,000 from my ex-husband, woman begs court

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×