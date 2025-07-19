My husband accused me of infidelity; beat me black and blue —Wife

I wish her the best —Husband

A Grade 1 Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between a couple, Hadiza Isiaku and Mohammed Ibrahim, on the grounds of battery.

Hadiza who dragged her husband to court stated that she was tired of being abused.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, Muhammed Adamu, delivering his judgment also ordered the petitioner to observe ‘Iddah’ (waiting period to be observed for three months) before contracting another marriage.

Hadiza who resides in Kubwa, Abuja said that her 12-yer-old marriage was marred by constant beatings from her husband.

She also said that Mohammed accused her of sleeping around with men and insulting her mother.

The mother of four said their marriage was contracted under Islamic law.

Mohammed, however, consented to her wife’s petition for divorce, saying that he wishes her the best in life.

