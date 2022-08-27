My husband accused me of immorality, arrested me with police —Wife

An Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Lagos State, has dissolved the union between Nurudeen Salami and Nimota Salami on grounds of infidelity, absenteeism and negligence to marital obligations.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, ordered that the couple should go their separate ways without any further bickering.

He ordered Nurudeen to pay his wife the sum of N250, 000 as severance package.

Nurudeen, a business man who resides at No 5b, Osunba Street, Igando, had approached the court seeking the dissolution of his marriage with Nimota.

He claimed that his wife had left their matrimonial home on three occasions and once stayed away from the family for about two months.

Nurudeen said that Nimota was involved in an extramarital affair with their neighbour who she spent quality time with online.

“The last time she left the house, she didn’t return for a long time. When she eventually returned, it was to pack her belongings.

“I am fed up with her neglect of marital obligations and threats. I need peace of mind,” he said.

In her response, Nimota told the court that she left the house because Nurudeem had the habit of beating her at the slightest provocation.

She said that Nurudeen had also severally denied her access to the house whenever she returned home late.

Nimota said that the allegation of infidelity was untrue and an attempt to portray her in bad light.

“He is short tempered. He accuses me wrongly of infidelity. He has even arrested and locked me up in police cell.

“I am comfortable with the dissolution of the marriage. I am tired of being beaten. I am tired of the allegations, ” she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE