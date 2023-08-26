A MAN of Lusaka’s Zingalume Compound, Zambia, who was using Facebook to bully his wife, has been thrown out of his marriage.

Instead of reacting with love and sweet comments on his wife’s Facebook photos, Johnathan Lungu, aged 40, always seized the opportunity to remind Charity Mbuma of how fat and shapeless she had become.

And so, after unfriending him on Facebook, Charity dragged her husband to the Lusaka Boma Local Court where she prayed to end her 16-year-old marriage to him.

In her evidence, Charity stated that bedsides her husband annoying comments on her Facebook photos, he also tried emulating crime documentaries he watched on television about spouse killings.

Charity complained that Jonathan always spoke about how beautiful the wives of his friends were compared to her.

As if that was not enough, Charity said her husband even called her ‘useless’ in the presence of their four children.

“He called me an enemy of progress.

“When I was studying, he would always tell me that there were prettier women he would go after.

“Anytime I post a picture on Facebook, he would make comments stating that I am too fat and that he knew slimmer women who are more beautiful than I am.

“For the same reason, he chased me from the master bedroom and I had to sleep with the children for six months.

“It got to an extent that he threatened to borrow a gun from guards at his office and shoot me if I did not leave his home.





“I was scared and went to live with my sister in Libala,” Charity told the court.

But in his defense, Jonathan said Charity changed when she started attending a nursing school.

According to him, she was always busy on her phone which she used in studying, and ignored him when she went to prepare for her final examination in the hostel.

“My friends would always boast about their wives, but I wouldn’t about mine because she had changed. She doesn’t even respect me,” said Lungu.

He added that he still loved his wife and would not want to divorce her although Charity insisted she did not want him because he had promised to change many times.

The magistrate, Petronella Kalyelye, however, granted the couple divorce on basis that it was proven that the two had verbal marital disputes.

“Divorce has been granted.

“The 5-year-old child will be with the mother, and shall be maintained with K800 monthly, while the other three elderly children will be with their father.

“ Properties acquired together will be shared equally,” Kalyelye said.

