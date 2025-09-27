My husband abused me cos’ I’m barren —Wife

An Upper Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has granted a housewife, Marya Abubakar’s request for divorce from her husband, Misbahudeen Kareem over his inability to provide for her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Mohammed Wakli, dissolved their two-year-old marriage according to Islamic Law, following Marya’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of care and respect.

Wakili, however, ordered Marya to observe Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction before getting married again.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court she got married to the respondent under Islamic law but that their union was not blessed with children.

She said six months into their marriage they started having issues and all efforts for mediation proved abortive.

Marya said she eventually left her matrimonial home because the respondent was always quarrelling with her and using abusive words on her.

“My husband does not take care of me and has refused that my relatives and friends pay me visits, “she said.

She, however, urged the court to summon the respondent to court for determination of the status of their marriage as she had been at her parents’ home for the past one year.

The respondent, however, consented to divorce.