My husband abandoned me, took another wife secretly —Wife

A woman, Mercy Joe, has dragged her husband, Monday, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for alleged abandonment.

The petitioner made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mercy alleged that her husband abandoned her and their only child for over six years.

“He married another woman secretly. I have been taking care of our daughter and paying bills,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband denied her conjugal rights.

“I am not forcing him to come back to me. I want him to take full responsibility for our only child.

“I pray the court to grant me divorce, custody of our child and an order compelling him to pay our daughter’s fees and N50,000 monthly for upkeep,” she said.





The respondent who was not present in court sent a letter consenting divorce, payment of the amount for upkeep but only when the child is on holiday.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the case.