‘My husband abandoned me, our children, accused me of infidelity’

A Jos Upper Area Court 3, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau State,  has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between Pateince Sunday and her husband, Danjuma Musa, on grounds of maltreatment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), delivering judgment, the judge, Mr Suleiman Lawal, held that the divorce was granted to the petitioner, because act of maltreatment and assault persisted in spite of all efforts to reconcile the parties.

Lawal ordered the petitioner and the respondent to go their separate ways.

Earlier before the divorce was granted, the petitioner told the court that the respondent became violent and assaulted her four years into their marriage.

“My husband abandoned my children and has refused to provide for us. He also accuses me of having extra marital affairs,” she said.

