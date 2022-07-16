‘My husband abandoned me, our 3 children after our landlord gave us quit notice’

An Abuja High Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has granted a housewife’s plea for divorce over husband’s inability to provide for his family.

Delivering judgment, Justice Muayiwah Idris held that the court had no option but to dissolve the 15-year-old union, saying that the petitioner, Ogechukwu Eddoh, has proved beyond doubt that her husband, Bartholomew was irresponsible.

“The petitioner has discharged the burden of prove placed on her. She is entitled to the decree of the dissolution of marriage contracted on April 27, 2007.

“The respondent and petitioner cease to be husband and wife as from this day.

“The evidence before the court shows that the petitioner has been responsible for the welfare of the three children.

“The court grants the petitioner custody of their three children and the respondent shall provide for their welfare which includes schooling, medication, feeding and accommodation among others, ”he held.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner, in her divorce suit sought the order of the court to dissolve their marriage, saying that the respondent had not fulfilled his parental responsibility to the children since 2015.

The petitioner told the court that the respondent abandoned their home when the landlord served them quit notice in 2015.

“This action forced me to take my three children and to my parents.

“After some weeks at my parents, he sent me a message telling me to move his remaining belongings to his parent’s house.

“He is a loafer, who depends on friends for livelihood,” she said.

