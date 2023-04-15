A housewife, Hassana Adamu, has urged an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage to her husband, Danjuma Ali, on the grounds of lack of love and interest.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Hassana told the court that her marriage with Danjuma was blessed with three kids.

“I have lost interest in our marriage and no longer love my husband.

“My husband has abandoned me. He does not enter my room again and he is no longer interested in me. I want the court to dissolve our marriage because of lack of love and interest.”

Danjuma in his response, however, said that he still loved his wife.

The judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, advised the couple to explore some means of settlement.

Abdulkarim asked the complainant if she was willing to accept back her husband if he did all she wanted, but she answered in the negative.

He adjourned the case till May 2.

