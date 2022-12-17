My husband abandoned me in sickness, moved out of our apartment —Wife

A businesswoman, Fatima Abdulkarim has approached Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), seeking the dissolution of her marriage to her husband, Yusuf Danbaba over neglect.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fatima said that she married Yusuf in 2017 according to the Islamic Personal Law, but that their marriage has not been blessed with children.

“I sell wrappers but my husband never supports me. I foot my medical bills and he doesn’t care.

“Whenever I talk to him about his responsibilities, it would result in a quarrel and he would beat me. I have scars on my body from his beatings, ”she said.

Fatima accused the respondent of failing to take care of her in the last five years, adding that he moved out of their rented apartment five months ago.

She prayed the court to dissolve their marriage on the grounds of lack of love and care.

In his response, Yusuf said he didn’t have any problem with his wife, adding that he did everything within his power to please her.





“I cannot force my wife to love me but I still love her,” he said.

The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, however, told the couple that there are a lot of challenges in marriage.

“No home is free of crisis. I urge you to sit and discuss these issues and work towards resolving them,” he held.

Adamu adjourned the case.