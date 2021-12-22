My husband abandoned me because I had twins, gave birth by CS ―Wife

33-year-old Mrs Nwamaka Chinwendu has cried out for help after her husband, Mr Chinwendu Nwoko Amajiri, abandoned her at the hospital for giving birth to a twin and doing so via caesarean section (CS).

According to the woman, trouble began when she told her husband that ultrasound scans confirmed that she was pregnant with twins which the husband described as an abomination in his place.

But the trouble increased when she delivered the babies through a cesarean section.

Mr Amajiri, according to his wife hails from Igbo Echie, in Echie Local Government Area of Rivers State, while the woman is a native of Ameka community, in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. They reside at Mile 50, Ebonyi State capital.

Mrs Chinwendu said when she was pregnant for her first child, her husband kept saying that it was a taboo for a woman to deliver through a caesarean section in his hometown, but she was fortunate to deliver her first baby without operation.

Her words: “He began to beat me without any provocation; he doesn’t help me out in house chores. I went to another scan before delivery and I was told that the babies were not well-positioned that they were positioned with their buttocks. The sonographer said to hope the babies would position well before nine months.

“But when it got to nine months, one of the babies turned, while the other didn’t turn. So I was told that the only way out was CS. When I got home and told my husband; he said I was on my own. He started nagging that CS and twins are taboo in their culture. He had stated that if I wanted the marriage to continue that I should abort the babies but I refused.

“Since I gave birth to my twins a boy and a girl, two months ago he abandoned us. He didn’t come to the hospital, it was my elder brother that paid the hospital bill and he has been the one catering for us,” she narrated.

Mrs Chinwendu said her husband claimed to be a Marine Engineer, but she never saw him dressed up for work.

She however noted that he always provided for them before the arrival of the twins.

She added that she was no longer interested in the marriage, saying that all she wanted was for the husband to take care of his children.

Asked if she had contacted the husband’s family to tell them about the development, the mother of twins hinted that the man has not been on good terms with his family members.

Contacted, the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said that Mr Amajiri wrote a petition to the Police, claiming that Mr Arinze Utobo, who is the woman’s elder brother, beat him up and kidnapped him.

“The allegation before us is different. This woman’s husband came to the police with a petition, alleging that one Mr Arinze Utobo, beat him up with seven others, kidnapped him and locked him up in a wardrobe; that is the allegation before the police.

“It was in the process of investigation that we found out that the suspect in the matter is the woman’s elder brother.

“It was when we arrested the suspect including a woman with twins that we now asked if this woman is part of his problem. We now got to know that she is the wife of this man who had come to lay allegation that he was beaten up and kidnapped by one Mr Utobo and seven others.

“The woman came up with her own story that since she was pregnant and discovered it was twins the husband said in their own community in River State, that it is taboo to have twins and to also deliver through cesarean section,” she stated.

DSP Odah noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!