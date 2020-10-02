My goal is to take comedy to another dimension ― MC Megabyte

Daramola Usman Ishola, otherwise known as MC Megabyte, is a promising comedian-cum-instrumentalist. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his career and why he tagged his annual comedy show ‘Lockdown’.

Why did you tag your annual comedy show ‘Lockdown’?

It is with great honour to host colleagues in the industry and my fans again for my annual event holding today, though online. Why this year’s event is tagged ‘Lockdown’ is to reflect the experiences of the coronavirus pandemic. I intend to highlight comic events around it and pranks many Nigerians played to survive the deadly virus. It is an event that promises to be full of laughter and entertainment. This is one of the visions of my brand, Megabyte House of Laughter. The event will also feature comedians and gospel singer, including, MC Obama, Pastor Chinko and Cornerstone on our social media handle, mcmegabyte by 3pm.

How did you discover your talent for comedy?

It started in the church and that was about two years ago during a youth convention at the church where I worship. The experience was unusual to the extent that I could not imagine I could crack peoples’ ribs. Ever since I discovered that I have talent for comedy, I braced up to follow through. The words of encouragement from people were also overwhelming and the rest, today, is history.

How have you been able to leverage on your career?

I have not rested since the discovery of my talent. I took it up professionally and followed due process. I also understudy the elders in the game and this has been helpful. I have performed and anchored events within and outside Ibadan. Meanwhile, I am still working hard to do more. In fact, I am still learning in the comedy and compere industry.

How has it been since you ventured into the industry?

As we all know that all professions come with their challenges, the industry is full of competition, but a focused person will overlook those things and move with his or her vision, which I am putting into action. I know God will help me succeed.

What is your greatest challenge?

The challenges have been numerous, but I have not allowed them to overwhelm me. I have built my confidence to the extent that I don’t see any challenge that will discourage me from forging ahead and carving a niche for myself in the industry. Sometimes, challenges put one on the track and I am thankful to God for divine knowledge to handle them as they unfold.

Do you have your parents’ support?

Yes, I have their support and I believe that it will make me go places.

What other things do you do aside from comedy and compering?

I am also an instrumentalist; I play various kinds of talking drums. I am an artist too; drawing was the first talent I discovered about myself.

How have you been able to combine them without any clash?

Since I discovered that I have passion for comedy so much I had to soft-pedal on drawing, but I still play instruments in church and once in a while at events.

How do you draw your inspiration?

I draw inspiration anytime and anywhere as far as comedy is concerned. This is why I am always at alert as well as open my ears and my mind in any gathering I find myself.

How do you manage your education?

As we all know, combining two things may affect each other most times, but unlike entertainment and education, it can be done together as long as you are focused. As a student, it helps a lot because most fans and followers are among youths and students and connections can come from school. I know God will lead me through.

What is your goal in the industry?

My goal is to take comedy to another dimension; I mean a place where our superiors are not taking note of. I have a dream for a forum that will combine all up-and-coming comedians and entertainers as a whole. This platform will create opportunities for us and give room for more discovery, It will open doors for sponsors, because it certain that talents are numerous out there and support is lacking. I pray God will help me reach that level.

Who are your role models in the industry?

I have a lot of them, especially, Alibaba, AY, Basketmouth, Mc Obama and Kenny Blaq, among others.

Where would you like to see yourself in the next five years?

I believe God will usher my foot steps to greatness and make me be among the celebrated comedians in the industry. I am confident that I will also become a role model to up-and-coming comedians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…My goal is to take comedy

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…My goal is to take comedy My goal is to take comedy

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…My goal is to take comedy My goal is to take comedy

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE