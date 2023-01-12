My goal is to revolutionise technology education –Eneghalu

Joy Eneghalu is the founder of More Techies, a technology education startup that develops African no-code talents in tech and provides companies with access to a high-skilled resource pool. In this interview, she speaks on her passion for using technology to make a positive impact in the world.

How did you come up with the idea for your edtech startup?

The idea for More Techies came up during a conversation with a friend who had finished a master’s programme and was frustrated with the idea of job hunting. At that time, he wanted to learn a tech skill to give him more chances. To me, this meant that people were frustrated with the traditional education system. There was a disconnect between the methods being used in the classroom and the way that learners prefer to learn. I also saw there was a disconnect between the classroom and the job market. Like my friend, despite going through a master’s programme, he was willing to learn a tech skill that will also give him an internship opportunity to build his portfolio, build his confidence and put to use what he had learnt.

That was an opportunity right there to solve a problem. I decided to create a platform that addressed these issues and utilized technology to provide a more interactive and personalised learning experience. Focusing on emerging no-code tech skills was my goal considering my background in product and marketing. I wanted more people who didn’t want to code to know there are tons of opportunities for them in tech. With this thought, we were able to develop a solution called More Techies that has already made a huge impact on the lives of over 8000 learners.

More Techies is not the only one in the market. What sets More Techies apart from others on the market?

I must commend anyone working on an education product. It is not easy. The technology can be expensive and certain policies don’t make it easy to scale. The funny thing is that there aren’t enough education solutions, especially in the African market. We’ve had some that have failed so we need more. To your question, there are key elements that set us apart as a brand and a product. First and foremost, More Techies is highly personalised to meet the unique needs and learning styles of each individual student.

We provide a hybrid form of learning, and this ensures that learners are challenged at the right level and are more likely to stay engaged and motivated. Also, our use of interactive and multimedia elements to make the learning experience more dynamic and immersive is a plus for us. We incorporate videos, simulations, and other interactive features to keep learners engaged and make the content more memorable. Another differentiator is our guarantee of an internship program that lasts for 6 months. Learners get the opportunity to build their skills, confidence and portfolio while getting ready for the job market.

Additionally, we have a strong focus on collaboration and community. Our platform includes features that allow learners to connect with each other and work together on group projects, which helps to foster a sense of community and encourage peer-to-peer learning. Overall, our platform offers a holistic and dynamic approach to education that sets it apart from more traditional, static learning solutions.

What job roles have you had in the past that prepared you for today?

I have largely worked in the product and marketing space in the last six years. I have also coached individuals in marketing and personal branding. I have authored books and created content to impact lives. I have spoken on stages locally and internationally. This has helped me to build thought leadership, engage people and brands and create products that have impacted lives.

How have you incorporated the latest technology into your platform to enhance the learning experience for learners?

We have made it a priority to stay up to date with the latest technological advancements and incorporate them into our platform in order to enhance the learning experience for learners. One way we have done this is by utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to create a highly personalised learning experience for each student. These algorithms analyse data on the student’s performance and learning preferences in order to tailor the content and pacing to their unique needs. Overall, by staying current with the latest technology, we are able to offer a dynamic and interactive learning experience that keeps learners engaged and motivated.

Can you share a success story of a student who has achieved academic success through your platform?

We have seen countless success stories from learners who have used our platform and have become better since they joined the academy. One student that stands out, in particular, is Innocent Ugochukwu. Innocent joined the programme as a project manager from the construction industry. He learnt product management and began his internship. In two months and three days, he landed a job as a product manager. There are others like Tobi Oyetunji, Steve Ogbonna, Martha Akogwu and even others who got hired by companies we recommended them to. These stories are examples of the many ways More Techies has helped individuals get into tech without prior tech experience.

How do you envision your platform evolving in the future to continue revolutionising education?

We are constantly striving to improve and evolve our platform in order to continue revolutionising technology education. One area that we are focusing on is integrating virtual and augmented reality experiences into some of our courses. We believe that leveraging these technologies, will allow learners to engage with their programs in a more immersive and interactive way. We have a work in progress to add gamification elements to our learning platform to make the learning experience more engaging and interactive.





Another focus for us is expanding the range of course offerings on our platform. Currently, we offer five learning programmes, by the end of the year, we will have about 15 learning programmes on no-code tech skills. We are always looking to add new programs to meet the needs of our learners. We look forward to creating more internship opportunities and doing more via strategic collaborations and partnerships. Overall, our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional education and finding new ways to make learning more engaging, effective, and accessible for learners of ages 25 and above looking to get into no-code tech.

What inspired you to become an edtech entrepreneur and make a difference in the world of education?

I have always been passionate about education and its power to transform lives. However, I also recognised that the current learning system has its limitations and disconnection and can be frustrating for learners. I saw the potential for technology to bridge this gap and create a more effective, personalised, and engaging learning experience. I saw the experience to bridge the gap between the class and the job market. This passion and belief in the potential of edtech are what inspired me to create a solution and make a difference in the world of education. I wanted to create a platform that would not only help learners learn and succeed in learning but also foster a love of learning and give learners the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives. I am motivated by the idea of making a positive impact on the lives of individuals looking to get into tech and helping to shape the future of education.

How have you worked with instructors to ensure that your platform aligns with traditional teaching methods and goals?

Working with instructors has been a crucial aspect of the development and success of our academy. We recognize that traditional teaching methods are not entirely bad and have a proven track record of success, so it was important to us to ensure that our academy aligns with some of the principles. To do this, we have formed partnerships with a number of instructors and have incorporated their feedback and input into the design of our learning programs. We have also conducted extensive research on best practices in education and have incorporated these findings into our learning programs. Overall, our goal is to work collaboratively with instructors to create an online school that complements and enhances traditional teaching methods, rather than replacing them.

Can you speak to the importance of personalization in education and how your platform addresses this need?

Personalisation in education is extremely important because it allows learners to learn at their own pace and in a way that is tailored to their unique needs and learning styles. This leads to higher levels of engagement and motivation, which in turn leads to better understanding and performance.

More Techies addresses the need for personalisation by utilising machine learning algorithms to create a customized learning experience for each student. These algorithms analyze data on the student’s performance and learning preferences in order to tailor support to their individual needs.

In addition, we offer a wide range of no-code tech courses to allow learners to choose the learning path that is best suited to their interests and goals. This flexibility allows learners to focus on areas where they need the most support or are passionate about. Overall, More Techies is designed to provide a personalized and flexible learning experience that allows learners to learn at their own pace and in a way that is best suited to their needs.

How do you gather feedback from learners and instructors to continuously improve your platform?

Gathering feedback from learners and instructors is a crucial aspect of continuously improving our platform. We have a number of methods in place to gather this feedback, including: Regular surveys, user testing, customer support, and social media. Overall, we value the input of our users and use their feedback to continuously improve and evolve our platform to meet their needs.