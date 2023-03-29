Defunke Adewunmi is a woman of many parts; she is the founder of Black Diamond Support Foundation (BDSF), CEO of The Food Sense Shop and founder of first female-owned estate in Africa. In this interview with BUNMI ISHOLA, she speaks on the cost of getting landed properties for women, zeal to help women and other issues.

Who is Defunke Adewunmi and how was growing up like?

Defunke Adewunmi is a gentle and selfless being who is passionate about helping as many people as she can. I was born into a family filled with love and independence. My mum was my first role model. She was a skilful entrepreneur and a perfectionist who could multitask diligently. She was a major mentor in what I have grown to become today. She could go to the ends of the world for total strangers, homeless people, orphans, widows, and impoverished women and men occupied our house when I was a child. She was a philanthropist to the core. She adopted everyone and would even prefer to give her last drop of water to a thirsty stranger if need be. I would say the life she lived modelled me into what I do now: going over the edge to get things done and being able to spearhead multiple things at a time has been who I am from my childhood.

Educational background?

I acquired a Bachelor’s degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Ado Ekiti and Master of Arts in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Benue State University, Makurdi.

What is the Black Diamonds Support Foundation all about?

The foundation is a legacy foundation that was established in memory of my late mum, Eyesorun Adewunmi, and in furtherance of her philanthropic work, which included feeding, clothing and housing indigent kids in and around her community. She also sponsored a lot of these kids through school and handled their medical bills. She spoke against ills of the society and campaigned against child marriage and child molestation in Ekiti State during her lifetime. Her death and also her good deeds inspired the establishment the Black Diamonds Support Foundation. The foundation seeks to continue her good works all over Nigeria and we have been doing so officially since January 13, 2011. We took a step further to be a foundation that impacts the lives of the underprivileged especially women and children. It has six active departments: WATARA; that is Walk and Talk against Rape and Abuse; Project 5,000 kids: feeding indigent 5,000 children during festive periods; Slums/Shanties Outreach, Medical Interventions/Emergencies and pick a child project/GirlChild Education for Sensitization and support for Teenage pregnant mums/ babies.

In over 13 years, we have provided sanctuary for over 10,000 women and children who were victims of domestic violence/sexual abuse. We have consistently fed over 200,000 children and families. Our vision is to do all we possibly can for the cause.





What inspired the Queens Estate?

The Queens Estate is a great achievement for us and I am beyond excited that it is the first female-owned estate in Africa. It consists of 148 plots. It started as a joke and as the go-getter that I am, I couldn’t let it die a joke. I am pleased to announce that our Queens Estate in Epe, Lagos State, is finally a reality and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 88 women who have taken the bold decision to be part of this dream and vision. I am honoured to have them by my side. Unmasked her truth was born out of my desire to see fellow women flourish and realise their full potential as women of colour and I am bursting with pride as I reflect on how far we’ve come. At “Unmaskedhertruth”, we are committed to providing a safe haven where every woman can share their stories without fear of judgement. We understand that women innately crave a place where they can unmask and reveal their true selves without bias and we are proud to be that place. We are a sisterhood movement that provides support for women across all spheres of life: physically, emotionally, financially, spiritually, socially and mentally. Our group is a haven of truth and passion. We are thrilled to have been changing lives since inception and challenging the status quo. Matriarchy is as important as patriarchy. We are women and we deserve the honour, I ventured into real estate because of my desire to empower women and see them grow in all ramifications.

The Real Estate industry is a male-dominated one. How will you cope with the heat?

I have always thrived in all my endeavours. I’m a go-getter and this has helped me thus far.

Who is your role model and what inspires you?

My late mother is my number one role model. I grew up to know the impact of giving and volunteering through her philanthropic life. Children are also my greatest motivation. Picking a homeless child inspires me, seeing an indigent child doing well in school, seeing a sick indigent child being well; hoping that all children have equal access to education, free health care and total well-being for them to achieve their potential without any hindrances.

Ellen Degeneres’ selflessness is second to none. She is not biased and loves everyone no matter who they are and helps as many as she can without thinking of who or what they are.

Why did you choose to support the vulnerable people with food and how has this been an easy decision year in year out?

Grew up with a mother whose life was about feeding every mouth that was in need, it is inborn. Nigeria has been ranked 103 out of 121 countries in the world in the 2022 Global Hunger Index 2022, a position that signifies the nation has a level of hunger that is serious. The reports indicated that over 12 percent of Nigeria’s population is undernourished. It also shows that over six percent of children under the age of five in the country are wasted while 31.5 percent are stunted. The index also indicates that 11.4 percent of children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday. The food security and nutrition situation across the country is a source of concern. I have visited a lot of less privileged communities and there are countless families fighting to survive. My goal is to ensure they and others get the life-saving support they need. With support from individual and few corporate donors through BDSF, we create sustainable means of nutrition by establishing and supporting families with raw food within our selected communities. We strongly believe food is essential to human existence. We are determined to create conditions that will allow people thrive, a system that seeks to alleviate hunger and combat elements of multi-dimensional poverty by providing food and disaster relief items. We reach the majority in a front line model in the following methods: school feeding, community-based nutrition interventions, skill acquisition and job placement for beneficiaries, walk-in beneficiaries. It has not been easy but the passion keeps driving me to do all I can always.

What is your reward?

My greatest reward is genuine smiles. Seeing people smile from the bottom of their heart is my most priceless gift. I do not do what I do for personal, social or material gains. Majority of people who benefit from my acts of kindness are 90 percent strangers who don’t even have access to me.

Where do you see the Queens Estate in the next 5 years?

I see the Queens Estate in all states across Nigeria and globally. I see our prints across the world changing the narratives.

