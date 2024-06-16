The immediate past Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr Seun Fakorede, has revealed that his first interaction and engagement with the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, was on LinkedIn.

Fakorede, who served as commissioner during Makinde’s first term as governor, on Saturday in Ibadan, made this known during the Oyo State Digital Economy Summit (OSDES 2024) with the theme: ‘Connecting minds to spark innovation in Oyo State’.

He recalled that when he was made commissioner at the age of 27, many people said he got the appointment because he might have been the son of a politician or knew some godfathers.

However, he added, “There is no godfather anywhere, except God the Father. We need to change this narrative. What kills some of us is assumption, and assumption is a lower form of intelligence.”

He also recalled that in 2019, when he came into office, one thing that was important to him was to be able to sell an image, a story of where he was, where he was going, and what he was doing with his work and personal life.

He stated that as commissioner, he faced many challenges and distractions, especially from naysayers, but the results from his work were visible to the blind and audible to the deaf.

“I decided to keep working, and at the end of the day, my results concealed all forms of negative criticisms and distractions. And I am happy today that I did not fall,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the summit, Fakorede advised the audience to understand what digital economy is, because if they do not, they might not be able to fully maximise it and properly apply it to their work.

He urged creatives to leverage the power of storytelling and the right digital platforms to sell their brands and works.

“I don’t tell my stories like an Ibadan boy or like an Oyo boy. I tell my stories like a global ambassador. Ibadan, Oyo State, or Nigeria is not the competition ─ the competition is on a global scale.

“Digital economy made people like me, and I have many friends who are beneficiaries of digital economy,” he said.

He also urged the audience to leverage the event to make friends and network.

“Nobody writes on their forehead what they are going to become tomorrow. Be good to everybody. Treat people with honour and respect. People will not forget how you make them feel,” he added.

Also, speaking at the event, the Special Assistant (SA) to President Bola Tinubu on Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Ayo Adeagbo, revealed that the president’s commitment to the digital economy led to the establishment of the $671 million investment funds to support Nigerian creatives and develop the digital sector.

Expressing his pleasure in the outstanding creative personalities that Oyo State has raised over the years, and will continue to raise, he encouraged creatives in the state to leverage the fund to distinguish themselves and develop the state and the country.

Adeagbo also encouraged creatives to engage with him on ways to further enhance the creative and digital ecosystem, adding, “We are all stakeholders of this ecosystem, and my ultimate goal is to ensure that our interests are represented to the best of my ability.”

One of the organisers of the summit, Balogun Danjuma, who is also the convener of the Ibadan Tech Expo, noted that the essence of the event was to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals to participate in the global economy.

“Everybody in Oyo State should embrace the digital economy. That is where the money is. Even businesses are keying into it. Good thing, even without funding, we are doing well,” he said.

