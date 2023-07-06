President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the latest public figure to join Meta’s new Twitter rival-app, Threads.

Announcing his arrival in a humorous way, President Tinubu posted a short video of himself in an open parade vehicle with the caption, “My fellow tailors, Idan has landed.”

Watch Video here: https://www.threads.net/t/CuXDTRhNeJg/

The term ‘Idan’ is a popular street slang in Nigeria that has gained popularity on social media recently. It serves as a means of showing appreciation for something or showing respect towards affluent individuals and their accomplishments.

President Tinubu is, however, not the only Nigerian public figure to join the Twitter alternative app since it was launched a few hours ago. Other notable public figures such as Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Mr. Macaroni, Woli Arole, Linda Ikeji, and a host of others have since joined the new train of the app.

As of the time of filing this report, President Tinubu’s Threads account has amassed over 29,000 followers barely an hour after it was opened.

Threads, which has recorded no fewer than 10 million users across the globe within the first 7 hours of its launch, continues to witness an increase in the number of its users.

The alternative application to Twitter is currently accessible in more than 100 nations and allows users to share messages of up to 500 characters.

