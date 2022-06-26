My father’s sudden death made me sit up —Ogbe

Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at GLG Communications and the editor-in-chief of a lifestyle magazine, GLAZIA, shares the story of her rise to the top with SEGUN KASALI.

What is the story behind your name?

It is an Itsekiri name from Warri, Delta State, and is actually spelled OMAWUMI with an “A” and no “N”. It means the same thing as the Yoruba one, which when translated literally says “I desire a child”. My parents separated for a bit when my mum was pregnant with me, so she moved with my two siblings to stay with my aunt. She had me at my aunt’s place just before my dad came to apologise and get us back. My aunt named me Omawumi, I guess, as a reassurance that amid this whole trouble, we love this child and desire her. Not sure if it started from the guilt that I was born when he and my mum had problems but my dad and I were very close. Growing up, my father would not eat until he saw me. He would wait till I got back from school, and then we would eat together.

Do you think the preferential treatment had anything to do with the circumstance of your birth?

No, I don’t think so. All five of my siblings had a special relationship with our parents in a way that no one else had. With my dad (he passed on in 2013), each child had some activity they did with him that no other child did or could do as good, so everyone had a special bond. But growing up, if you have Omawumi support your idea or request, you’d definitely get the green light from your parents. So everyone made sure to have me on their side. I think my family just respected my opinions, but most significantly, it was my power of persuasion and ability to get people to deliver the results I desired. This is serving me well today in life and career. In life, regardless of the career or business field, you operate in, we are all selling. As someone in public relations, I am constantly selling an idea, a person, a product, a service, etc. You need the ability to get people to see the value in what you are selling so they can buy into it. It could be a customer, a journalist, a client’s stakeholder, and so much more. In both our personal and professional lives, being able to influence others positively is an invaluable skill. So, as I said, everyone made sure to have me on their side.

Can you recall instances when this played out?

There were so many. From my older siblings to younger ones or even getting something for the house that would benefit us as children. We would decide, and then I would be sent as spokesperson to our parents to convince them to get it. One time when my younger sister wanted to attend a particular school, she had to get me on board so I could convince our mum to allow it. Same with when we needed to buy a new type of DSTV that had just come out. Especially where my younger ones were concerned, my mother knew that if I was supporting it, it was good for them. They also may have accepted so I could let them have peace. My persistence used to wear them out, especially my dad. I never stopped asking and would bring all the different reasons why it had to be done. I was president of the debate team in primary school, so you can imagine that I had a great practice and took my job as the family’s spokesperson with all seriousness. I think every family has this one person who could make things happen. Like the speaker of the house.

I wanted to become a medical doctor and was so sure I was called to be a doctor. I knew the area of medicine I wanted to specialise in and was already reading up on everything that concerned gynaecology while I was still in secondary school. And then Jamb jammed me to oblivion. I went to study Applied Microbiology and Brewing at Nnamdi Azikiwe University after doing their pre-degree course. The same year I got into the 100 level, I got the cut-off mark to study Medicine at OAU, but I decided not to go as they were always on one ASUU strike or the other. My school, UniZik didn’t join the school strikes then. Public Relations was never in my line of thought, not even on the back burner. However, I have always been a people person, possessing the qualities that make for a good PR professional, if I do say so myself. But then, I was focused on being a doctor or staying in the medical field. Even after my NYSC, I applied to study for a Master’s in Public Health, as I was very passionate about reforming the Nigerian health sector.

Why the interest in medicine?

This may sound corny, but media and communications chose me. I studied Applied Microbiology and Brewing for my first degree and was keen on studying Public Health for my postgraduate and then starting a Health Management Organisation because I believed we didn’t have good health care plans. I wanted to create something that could change that. However, I did not get admission for my MPH as the school said I did not submit my WAEC results, which I did. That angered me, and I decided to shelve my plan of going back to school immediately and went for a job. The job I got was at a TV station, and I was given a leadership role as Programmes Director of this new network. So, there I was, fresh out of NYSC, diving into a position I only had instincts and passion for. I created the treatment for the shows, which has become a cornerstone for the station. My colleagues and I were all young, bright-eyed, and very passionate. The pay was minimal, but it was excellent to start experience-wise. This formed the foundation for which I stand today.

And you just settled for PR like that?

I worked in most parts of the station – from programmes to scheduling to marketing, directing, etc. and then got tired after two years. I needed a new challenge and environment and went on to help an entrepreneur manage his luxury fashion business. I did that for almost a year and went back to school: Pan-Atlantic University (popularly called Lagos Business School) to study Media & Communications, which set the ball rolling for me. I cannot thank my lecturers enough for everything they taught us at SMC.

How easy was it to start GLG communications?

Not at all; it was very far from easy. There were many tears, but it wasn’t filled with suffering either. Starting as an entrepreneur was a great experience and an excellent opportunity to learn and grow. The core of my business came to me during my corporate internship during my postgraduate studies at Pan Atlantic University. At the company I interned at, I saw things they did not have – things like a company brochure, social media pages, and other literature I believed would help position them better. So, I took it upon myself to create them. I had no desire to do what I do now. I just saw problems and decided to solve them. My then boss called me one day from a seminar he was attending in the US, saying, “Omawumi, do you know what you are? You are a digital strategist” I wasn’t sure about that, but I took the title gladly. This was in 2013 when the digital media wave hadn’t hit Nigeria so hard.

I lost my dad towards the end of my corporate internship and graduating from PAU. The end of 2013 was a really tough time for me. There I was, graduating top of my class, completely heartbroken by my father’s death, with no job. No job excited me to accept at the time. I just knew I wanted to create my own thing and also needed to care for myself and thrive. My dad used to be my insurance policy. I always knew that no matter how bad things got, at least my father would help me pay my rent or support me with some quick cash. So when all of that was gone, I sat up. On January 1st, 2014, I took my destiny into my own hands and decided to start something. I left my comfort zone and joined my very good friend- turned-sister, TuokpeIdundun, who had just graduated with distinction with a Master’s in corporate communications the year before. So we started Lace Scent – what we considered a “serious communications company”. PR was never a part of the plan. The company Tuokpe and I started fizzled out because we were both at different places in our career journey. So I started my own unofficial business, still with Tuokpe’s support. At that time, I was receiving many social media demands, but I wanted to do “core communications” and start a community paper, so I ignored the requests. I eventually listened to the demands from prospects and took jobs in that area. This then gave way to traditional PR and strategy. I started out as a one-woman business. All I had then were brilliant ideas, not so much about how I would make the plans work, but I hit the ground flying. I had no prior knowledge of running a business, I just read a lot, made mistakes, studied people, followed trends and predictions in my industry, and made things up as I went. In 2016, I officially registered my new company and the rest as they say is history.

What is that event that hasn’t left you?

That would be the death of my father. I am glad I went home and was lucky to see him before his shock passing. I will never forget that day, how I felt and how it was for my family. I guess time never truly heals the loss and pain, but it does make it less sharp.

What are the memories?

I believe my father’s most incredible legacy was his kindness. My parents are two of the kindest people I know. Kindness is my number one core value, and this reflects in how I treat people around me, my team members, my clients, and just the next person. So, every time I do kind deeds for others, I know I am keeping my father’s legacy alive. He also had some very unique quotes and statements he would make, like “the good guys wear black”, and “if you play God, you die” (laughs). Only my siblings would get these things and the matter-of-fact way he used to say them. We get around reminiscing about his memorable sayings and just laughing so hard. I sometimes use these quotes as hashtags on my Instagram posts as well. I hope to write a book someday, or a quote book of my father’s sayings and what they mean but I am unsure what format this book would take. And also to start a foundation to honour my parents.

Do you relax?

I enjoy working, so sometimes work can be relaxing for me too. I am also the biggest couch potato. I enjoy watching movies and TV shows, reading, going out for nice dinners and drinks with friends, dancing, etc. I find meditation and yoga also very relaxing. One of my favourite pastimes is sitting with a cup of tea or coffee and watching the rain. It gives me so much joy and peace.

