My father still with his abductors three weeks after, actor Odoputa cries out

Famous actor, Uche Odoputa is not a happy man at the moment. The reason for his sad mood is not far to seek as his father, Mr Kenneth Oduputa, alongside his friends were abducted three weeks ago in Imo State and the family is yet to be contacted by their abductors.

Odoputa who has featured in many Nollywood movies said he could no longer deal with the trauma of having his old man being kept away by kidnappers for more than three weeks without any hope of being released or what it would take to have him back.

Odoputa senior was reportedly abducted with his friends three weeks ago when they were returning from a public function and they have since remained incommunicado. Uche lamented that the feeling of knowing that his father is still being kept somewhere by some people was something he could no longer keep to himself hence the video he made public.

While he calling for prayers in the video shared on his Instagram handle on Friday, the actor in a hazy voice urged his fans and colleagues to prayers to God on behalf of his father so that his abductors could release him and let him return to his home in peace.

“It is been three Fridays since my dad was kidnapped alongside his friends in Imo State and all efforts to contact him or his abductors have not yielded any positive results as they have simply refused to speak with us or any member of the family about his release. We are calling for prayers from Nigerians for the safe return of my dad as it is hard dealing with this moment,” he said.

