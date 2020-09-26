‘My father sold his land so I could join my husband in Malaysia, but while there, he beat, stripped me naked always’

My father sold his land, other valuables, so that I could travel out of the country and join my husband in Malaysia. My husband borrowed 520 dollars from me on getting there but reneged on his promise to pay back. He made my life miserable. He would beat me in the presence of our children and leave me stark naked.

Husband: “Her decision to divorce me is good riddance to bad rubbish. I spent through the nose to ensure she looked good and presentable when she got to Malaysia, but all she did was to disgrace and frustrate me.”

A woman, Adijat Omo-Oni had brought a divorce suit against her husband, Badmus Omo-Oni, at Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adijat in her suit complained of neglect of her and her two children by her husband. She mentioned battery and threat to her life as her other reasons.

The plaintiff told the court she was no more interested in their union and thus pleaded with the court to put an end to it.

She further appealed to the court to put their two children in her care so that she could give them adequate care.

Badmus readily agreed that their marriage be dissolved.

He stated that Adijat’s decision to walk out of their union is a blessing in disguise.

The court president, Chief Olasunkanmi Agbaje, after he had listened to both parties, stated that more evidence would be needed.

Ruling, he adjourned the case till October 5 and asked both parties to come with their two children and parents.

Adijat, in her evidence said: “I met my husband through one of my friends. My husband was based in Malaysia and my friend acted as an intermediary between us. We dated via the social media and finally agreed on marriage.

“The plan was that I join him in Malaysia after contracting our marriage but he didn’t send me a dime towards the procurement of an international passport and visa. It was my parents who provided the money for these because my husband kept giving excuses.

“My lord, my father was left with no other option than to sell his piece of land and some other property at the time I was travelling to Malaysia.

“He went that far because we were told that part of the requirements by the Immigration department at the point of departure is that you must have at least 1000 dollars on you.

“Despite selling almost all he had in his possession, we were only able to raise 510 dollars and this I went with.

“The first thing my husband did when I got to Malaysia was to collect the 510 dollars from me. He explained that one of his friends was in dire need and pleaded that I borrow him the money to help his friend out.

“He promised to make a refund but has failed to do so. He took to fighting me any time I demanded for it.

“I pray this honourable court to please help me retrieve the money from him,” she pleaded.

“I never knew I was trading off my peace and dignity when I agreed to go into marriage with Badmus.

“On getting to Malaysia, my husband took to dehumanizing me. He treated me with contempt. He never showed me any love or care. People took me for his house maid.

“Badmus would beat me to a pulp in the presence of our children. He would tear my clothes and leave me stark naked. He didn’t stop his maltreatment of me even when we got back to Nigeria.

“My husband gave our children little or no attention. He neglected their education. They weren’t going to school throughout our stay in Malaysia. I stood on my husband’s neck before he agreed to enroll our eight-year-old son in school here in Nigeria.

“My lord, even when he did, he chose a sub standard school. I complained about this but he turned a deaf ear to me.

“I pray this court to compel him to withdraw our son from this school and enroll him in a better one.

“I further entreat the court to rule that he also put our second child who is of school age in school.

“I moved out of his house a few months ago so that he would not kill me as a result of his constant beatings.

“Badmus accused me of carting away his property and got me arrested with the police. He has since been threatening to deal with me.

“My lord, my marriage to Badmus is a disaster. I’m fed up with him.

“I entreat this court to separate us and hand over our children to me for proper care.

“I also pray the court to rule that Badmus be responsible for their upkeep,” she stated.

Responding, Badmus said: “Adijat’s decision to divorce me is a prayer answered. As far as I’m concerned, it is good riddance to bad rubbish.

“She never ceased to misbehave throughout our stay in Malaysia while she got worse when we got back to Nigeria.

“I always call her attention to the fact that she’s far younger than the eldest of my female children whenever she behaved rudely to me.

“I spent a fortune on her in order that she looked presentable when she joined me in Malaysia. I fed her with good food and changed her wardrobe.

“While still working on her, I insisted she went about in hijab but she refused which was the crux of our frequent fight.

“She took ill when she was pregnant with our first child. I spent all my savings attending to her in the hospital. To make matters worse, she refused to take the drug prescribed to her.

“I reported her to her parents and they always advised that I exercise patience. I have tolerated her for the 10 years we are married and can’t stick her any longer,” he explained.

“She lied about our children’s education. We returned to Nigeria on March 16, 2018 and I immediately enrolled both children in a good school where they pay eight thousand naira each per term.

“I was stunned when I learnt that it was her parents who sent a family member to help pack her belongings from my house.

“All I ask from the court is custody of our children. They are male children and I desire to raise them by myself,” Badmus said.

