My ex-wife wants to kill me, man cries to court

A businessman, Abdulrazak Yunusa on Monday dragged his former wife, Latifat Sanusi, before a Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, alleging that she is threatening to kill him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the counsel to Yunusa, Faham Ahmad, told the court that she threatened to stab him.

“She sometimes threatens my client with a pestle. I am afraid she wants to kill him”, he said.

He requested an order mandating Latifat to go back to her parent’s house pending when the case was finalised.

On her part, the accused denied the claim, saying she had no intention of killing the father of her children.

The judge, Malam Muhammad Kabir, referred the case to the police for investigation and adjourned the case.

