My ex never laid a finger on me —Biola Bayo

THE crash of Nollywood actress Biola Bayo’s marriage may have sparked waves of online reactions and speculation, but the actress has now moved to shut down one particular narrative gaining traction — that she was a victim of domestic violence.

It will be recalled that just last week, the popular actress openly announced that she and her husband had parted ways since April last year. The two, she disclosed, have since agreed to co-parent their son in a mature and peaceful manner.

In her emotionally candid post, Biola apologised to fans who might feel disappointed by the development, admitting that she had wished her marriage could have worked out. But, in a striking phrase that resonated with many, she added: “It’s best to stay alive to tell the story.”

She also revealed the toll the past 14 months had taken on her emotionally. While she often appeared happy and vibrant to the public, Biola confessed that behind the scenes, her pillow had been soaked with tears almost every night during the difficult period.

As reactions continued to swirl on social media—with some suggesting that domestic violence might have led to the breakup—the actress returned to Instagram to make a crucial clarification.

Editing the original post that had announced her separation, Biola stated unequivocally that her ex-husband, Seyi, had never laid a finger on her.

“My ex-husband, Seyi, has never laid a finger on me, and I never did as well,” she wrote. “We never ever had any physical abuse or violent issue from either of us.”

The actress, who also doubles as a podcaster, went on to deliver a subtle admonition to netizens. She urged them to be mindful and kind in their commentary, stressing that outsiders often have no idea what others are truly going through behind closed doors.

“Let us learn to be kind to people. You have no idea what others are going through until they say it,” she added.

Biola’s clarification comes as a needed voice amid the rash of online narratives, some of which had begun to paint a sensational picture of her failed marriage. With this statement, the actress has drawn a clear line between personal incompatibility and issues of abuse.

For now, Biola remains focused on co-parenting her son and gradually healing from the emotional ordeal of the past year. She has also asked her fans to keep both her and her ex-husband in their prayers as they navigate this new phase.

As of the time of this report, Seyi has yet to make any public statement regarding their separation.

READ ALSO: ‘Why I abandoned my newborn baby’