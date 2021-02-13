‘My ex-husband still lives in my house 2yrs after divorce’

A middle-aged woman, Habiba Muhammad, has prayed a Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, to compel her former husband, Umar Adamu, to leave her house.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that Umar divorced her two years ago but has refused to leave her house saying no one can send him away.

“I inherited the house from my late father. He has refused to move out of my house. He curses and calls me names in the presence of our children,” she said.

In his defense, the defendant said Habiba was still his wife.

“We have 10 children in our marriage. Our first child is the owner of the house we are living in. She is lying,” he said.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the case and ordered the complainant to bring her house documents on February 22.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…